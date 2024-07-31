WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Three University of Texas at San Antonio athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

A UTSA trainer also will be on the medical staff for the U.S. Paralympic Team.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 5:10 pm

click to enlarge Future UTSA student Fatoumata Kabo recently won NCAA DII national titles in 400-meter hurdles and for her 51.4-second split for Angelo State University's 4x400 meter relay. - Courtesy of UTSA Office of University Strategic Communications
Courtesy of UTSA Office of University Strategic Communications
Future UTSA student Fatoumata Kabo recently won NCAA DII national titles in 400-meter hurdles and for her 51.4-second split for Angelo State University's 4x400 meter relay.
Three athletes tied to the University of Texas at San Antonio will compete in track and field events at the Paris Olympics, all making their first appearances at the games and all representing their home countries.

Diego Pettorossi and Fatoumata Kabo are representing Italy, while Alanah Yukich is on the Australian team. The athletes will appear between Aug. 2 and 10 in the Paris games.

Pettorossi, who gradated from UTSA in 2022, won the Italian national championship that year in the 200-meter dash. He also earned Silver at the Italian championships on June 30 and currently holds the record for the world's 57th-fastest 200 meter dash at 20.45 seconds.

Australia native and 2023 UTSA graduate Yukich is ranked 36th in the world for 400-meter hurdles. She'll compete in Paris on her home country' team, the second-largest in Olympic history, according to Athletics Weekly.

“While with us at UTSA, Alanah and Diego were prime examples of hard work, dedication and devotion to this team,” said Aaron Fox, UTSA's director of track and field and cross country, in an emailed statement.

Future UTSA student Kabo recently won NCAA DII national titles in 400-meter hurdles and for her 51.4-second split for Angelo State University's 4x400 meter relay.

 "We are also extremely excited to add an NCAA Champion and now Olympian, Fatoumata Kabo," Fox said. "We are thrilled to have an athlete of this caliber coming into our program."

The three athletes are the third, fourth and fifth UTSA students to compete in the Olympics. All five have been track and field competitors.

UTSA athletic trainer Shelby Dale also will serve on the medical staff for the U.S. Paralympic Team at the end of August, according to school officials.

"Being selected for the Team USA Sports Medicine Staff, working with Para Track and Field, is a true honor and dream come true," said Dale, who works with UTSA's women's soccer.

