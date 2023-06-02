VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Three UTSA Roadrunner football games will air on national television this season

The regular season games will air on FS1, ESPN and ESPN 2.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 11:32 am

click to enlarge After winning two consecutive Conference USA Championships, the Roadrunners will now play in the more competitive American Athletic Conference. - Twitter / UTSAFTBL
Twitter / UTSAFTBL
After winning two consecutive Conference USA Championships, the Roadrunners will now play in the more competitive American Athletic Conference.
After getting the cold shoulder from TV networks for years, UTSA football fans will finally be able to watch at least three Roadrunner games on national broadcasts this fall, according to university officials.

The two-time Conference USA champions' first game on national TV for the 2023 regular season will air on FS1, when the Roadrunners take on the Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

On Friday, Sept. 15, UTSA football will again be in the national spotlight. This time, ESPN will broadcast the Roadrunners' matchup against the Army Black Knights, with kickoff again slated for 6 p.m.

The final UTSA regular season game scheduled for national broadcast will feature the Roadrunners taking on the USF Bulls at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. That game will be carried on ESPN2.

This season will be the first that the Roadrunners compete in the revamped American Athletic Conference after spending nine years in Conference USA.

