Tiger Woods’ ‘experiential putting concept’ PopStroke to expand to San Antonio, other Texas cities

Each location features a pair of 18-hole putting courses and a full-service restaurant with bar.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 12:56 pm

PopStroke is planning new outposts in San Antonio, Dallas and College Station.
PopStroke is planning new outposts in San Antonio, Dallas and College Station.
Golf pro Tiger Woods is expanding his “experiential putting concept” PopStroke across four states this year, including new outposts in Texas’ San Antonio, Dallas and College Station.

First, let’s dive into what PopStroke is.

Billed as an experiential golf and casual dining concept, the Florida-based chain develops a pair of 18-hole putting courses for each location. The entertainment concept then offers a wide variety of craft beer, wine and food to fuel the sportsing activities.

In other words, it’s like Top Golf, but with putting courses instead of a driving range.

PopStroke’s courses are coupled with a full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, outdoor games, a playground and an ice cream parlor. Folks who download the venue’s app can have their drinks and food delivered to them anywhere on the course.

The company's expansion includes construction on San Antonio, North Dallas and College Station outposts, according to a press release. The move comes after the highly-anticipated December 2022 opening of a location in Katy, just outside of Houston. 

We don’t yet know where the facility will be built in San Antonio. The Current reached out to PopStroke for more details, but hadn’t heard back by press time.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

