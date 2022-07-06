Tobin Center hosting free screening of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment The free screening is part of the Tobin Center's Cinema on Will's Plaza film series.

Tobin Center's free outdoor screening of Bryan Singer's 2018 biopicmay have some viewers rocking in their lawn chairs and dancing atop their blankets.The invigorating musical drama tells the story of Queen frontman Freddy Mercury, one of rock's most beloved and groundbreaking entertainers, charting his humble beginnings to his time leading one of the 1970s' biggest bands.July makes the perfect month to experience or revisitsince the month marks the 37th anniversary of Queen's iconic Live Aid performance.If the band's tunes alone aren't enough to woo viewers to the free showing, Rami Malek's controversial and fascinating performance as Mercury is worth checking out. Just look at those teeth!