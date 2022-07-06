TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Tobin Center hosting free screening of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday

July makes the perfect time to experience or revisit Bohemian Rhapsody since the month marks the 37th anniversary of Queen's iconic Live Aid performance.

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The free screening is part of the Tobin Center's Cinema on Will's Plaza film series. - 20TH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
The free screening is part of the Tobin Center's Cinema on Will's Plaza film series.
Tobin Center's free outdoor screening of Bryan Singer's 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody may have some viewers rocking in their lawn chairs and dancing atop their blankets.

The invigorating musical drama tells the story of Queen frontman Freddy Mercury, one of rock's most beloved and groundbreaking entertainers, charting his humble beginnings to his time leading one of the 1970s' biggest bands.

July makes the perfect month to experience or revisit Bohemian Rhapsody since the month marks the 37th anniversary of Queen's iconic Live Aid performance.

If the band's tunes alone aren't enough to woo viewers to the free showing, Rami Malek's controversial and fascinating performance as Mercury is worth checking out. Just look at those teeth!

Free, 8 p.m. Friday, Jul. 8, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

