Tobin Center presents free screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Friday

Antonio Banderas last year made his cinematic return as Puss in Boots for, a sequel released a decade after the first entry in the series.Down to the last of his nine lives and with the Big Bad Wolf on his tail, Puss' last hope for salvation is the Wishing Star. However, he must courageously embark into the treacherous Dark Forest to find it. Battling many fierce opponents for the prized object, the beloved children's character is determined to prove his power and make a full recovery.The "threequel" was released to critical acclaim — the Guardian commended its "striking stylised action" alongside "writing as sharp as Puss's claws."For this showing,will be screened in the Tobin's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.