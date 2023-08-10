LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Tobin Center presents free screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Friday

For this showing, the movie will be screened in the Tobin's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge The "threequel" was released to critical acclaim. - DreamWorks Animation
DreamWorks Animation
The "threequel" was released to critical acclaim.
Antonio Banderas last year made his cinematic return as Puss in Boots for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a sequel released a decade after the first entry in the series.

Down to the last of his nine lives and with the Big Bad Wolf on his tail, Puss' last hope for salvation is the Wishing Star. However, he must courageously embark into the treacherous Dark Forest to find it. Battling many fierce opponents for the prized object, the beloved children's character is determined to prove his power and make a full recovery.

The "threequel" was released to critical acclaim — the Guardian commended its "striking stylised action" alongside "writing as sharp as Puss's claws."

For this showing, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be screened in the Tobin's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Free, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

