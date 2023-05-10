Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Tobin Center to screen filmed version of Billy Elliot: The Musical on Friday

The stage production was filmed in 2014.

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Tobin Center to screen filmed version of Billy Elliot: The Musical on Friday
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Based on the 2000 film of the same name, with music by Elton John, Billy Elliot: The Musical took theater lovers by storm, racking up 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical — in 2009.

Following its acclaim, the stage production was distributed on celluloid in 2014.

This month, the Tobin Center will host an outdoor screening of the 2014 film of the musical, bringing the magic of live theater to San Antonians at no cost.

Billy Elliot: The Musical tells the story of a young boy growing up in England's coal country during the 1984 miner's strike. After his mother's death, Billy lives in a hypermasculine household with his brother, father and grandfather. Times are tough financially, but Billy — unbeknownst to his family — uses what little money he has to pay for dance lessons, remembering how much his mother loved to dance.

Billy soon finds solace in dance and discovers that it may be his family's ticket out of poverty. However, chasing that future could turn everyone he loves against him.

This classic musical — soulful and triumphant in soundtrack and story alike — is fit for audiences of all ages.

No outside food or drink will be permitted at the screening, but patrons will have access to a concession stand and on-site bar. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and to leave pets at home.

Free, 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

