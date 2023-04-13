Tobin Center will host free screening of popular Disney film Encanto Friday

click to enlarge Walt Disney Animation Studios When Mirabel finds out members of her family are losing their magic, she sets out to discover what's happening and save the day.

The 2021 animated filmtells the story of Colombian family the Madrigals, all of whom possess mystical powers gifted to them by the magic of their home, the Casita — that is, everyone except 15-year-old Mirabel.However, when Mirabel finds out members of her family are losing their magic, she sets out to discover what's happening and save the day.The movie will be screened on a 32-foot LED video wall as part of the Tobin Center's H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza series. Full concessions and bar will be available at the event.Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs and blankets or make use of available seating.