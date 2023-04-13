Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Tobin Center will host free screening of popular Disney film Encanto Friday

The movie will be shown on a 32-foot LED video wall as part of the H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza series.

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge When Mirabel finds out members of her family are losing their magic, she sets out to discover what's happening and save the day. - Walt Disney Animation Studios
Walt Disney Animation Studios
When Mirabel finds out members of her family are losing their magic, she sets out to discover what's happening and save the day.
The 2021 animated film Encanto tells the story of Colombian family the Madrigals, all of whom possess mystical powers gifted to them by the magic of their home, the Casita — that is, everyone except 15-year-old Mirabel.

However, when Mirabel finds out members of her family are losing their magic, she sets out to discover what's happening and save the day.

The movie will be screened on a 32-foot LED video wall as part of the Tobin Center's H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza series. Full concessions and bar will be available at the event.

Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs and blankets or make use of available seating.

Free, 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free screening of Selena at San Antonio's Pearl district will honor the late singer on her birthday

By Michael Karlis

Jennifer Lopez plays the late Tejano singer in the 1997 biopic.

Ghoulish Book Fest is back to spook San Antonio readers for a second year

By Christianna Davies

This year's guests include V. Castro (left), Trevor Henderson (center) and Johnny Compton (right).

Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

By Christianna Davies

The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.

Authors and readers will gather downtown for San Antonio Book Festival on Saturday, April 15

By Christianna Davies

The all-ages event takes place annually downtown.

Also in Arts

Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

By Christianna Davies

The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

By Christianna Davies

San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us