Tobin Center will present free screening of holiday comedy Elf on Friday

click to enlarge Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Elf will be screened as part of the H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza series.

Both human and elf social norms, beliefs and traditions are turned upside down in director Jon Favreau's 2003 comedyThe star-studded film that became a holiday classic for millennials and elder Gen Zers is ready to enchant the younger generation and recapture original viewers with a showing downtown on the Tobin Center's 32-foot LED video wall. It's presented as part of the H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza series.Guests can bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets to travel worlds away from South Texas, watching Will Ferrell's Buddy the Elf venture to the Big Apple from Santa's Workshop in the North Pole to reconnect with his family, learn through lived experiences and spread the spirit of Christmas.