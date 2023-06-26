Tony- and Grammy-winning musical Jagged Little Pill coming to San Antonio this September

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tickets to Jagged Little Pill are available through a subscription to the 2023-24 Signature Series or as single tickets.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host the Tony- and Grammy-winningthis fall.Inspired by seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 pop album of the same name, the jukebox musical will come to San Antonio Sept. 22-24.is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, who's known forand. It also boasts an original story by Tony- and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody () about a flawed yet relatable American family.The show has received a record-breaking 15 Tony nominations and has been described as “electrifying,” “visceral” and “stunning” byTickets toare available through a subscription to the 2023-24 Signature Series or as single tickets.