Tony- and Grammy-winning musical Jagged Little Pill coming to San Antonio this September

Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host the Tony- and Grammy-winning Jagged Little Pill: The Musical
this fall.
Inspired by seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 pop album of the same name, the jukebox musical will come to San Antonio Sept. 22-24.
Jagged Little Pill
is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, who's known for Waitress
and Pippin
. It also boasts an original story by Tony- and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno
) about a flawed yet relatable American family.
The show has received a record-breaking 15 Tony nominations and has been described as “electrifying,” “visceral” and “stunning” by The Hollywood Reporter.
$39.60-$124.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Sep. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 23, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 24, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
