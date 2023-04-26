Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Tootsie comes to the Tobin Center next week

The musical is based on the 1982 film of the same name.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 12:06 pm

click to enlarge Tootsie will be at the Tobin Center on May 2 and 3. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tootsie will be at the Tobin Center on May 2 and 3.
Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a seasoned Hollywood actors whose reputation as a perfectionist has made it impossible for him to land new roles.

He's on the verge of giving up acting until his roommate tips him off about a soap opera holding an open audition.

The problem? It's a female role.

In an act of desperation, Dorsey reinvents himself as "Dorothy Michaels" and earns a spot on the small screen. "Dorothy" puts a feisty feminist spin on the character, who was originally written to be passive and docile. The turnaround transforms the show into an overnight sensation.

What was meant to be a short-term gig snowballs into a multi-season contract, turning up up the pressure on Dorsey to maintain the act. The turmoil comes to a head when he begins to develop feelings for his co-star Julie, which could force him to expose his secret before the acting contract expires.

Broadcasting his double life could result in a lifelong blacklist, and Dorsey must decide whether it's worth risking has career for a shot at romance.

$39.60-$99.50, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

