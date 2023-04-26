Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Tootsie comes to the Tobin Center next week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tootsie will be at the Tobin Center on May 2 and 3.

Tony Award-winning musicaltells the story of Michael Dorsey, a seasoned Hollywood actors whose reputation as a perfectionist has made it impossible for him to land new roles.He's on the verge of giving up acting until his roommate tips him off about a soap opera holding an open audition.The problem? It's a female role.In an act of desperation, Dorsey reinvents himself as "Dorothy Michaels" and earns a spot on the small screen. "Dorothy" puts a feisty feminist spin on the character, who was originally written to be passive and docile. The turnaround transforms the show into an overnight sensation.What was meant to be a short-term gig snowballs into a multi-season contract, turning up up the pressure on Dorsey to maintain the act. The turmoil comes to a head when he begins to develop feelings for his co-star Julie, which could force him to expose his secret before the acting contract expires.Broadcasting his double life could result in a lifelong blacklist, and Dorsey must decide whether it's worth risking has career for a shot at romance.