Tony Parker partners with San Antonio Museum of Art for film franchise sculpture exhibit

'Tony Parker's Heroes and Villains,' which opens Friday, June 10, features life-size sculptures of characters from Marvel, Harry Potter, and more.

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge The exhibition will be on view from June 10-Sept. 4. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
The exhibition will be on view from June 10-Sept. 4.
After an 18-year NBA career and four championships won with the San Antonio Spurs, Tony Parker is nothing short of a household name.

However, many San Antonians probably don't know about Parker's self-proclaimed film buff status and his expansive assortment of pop culture memorabilia to match.

This Friday, Parker will publicly debut  over 40 life-size sculptures of characters from various fantasy, sci-fi and superhero sagas — such as Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and Star Wars — from his personal collection at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA). The exhibit, entitled "Tony Parker's Heroes and Villains," will be on view through Sept. 4.

Timed tickets are available for purchase on SAMA's website.

$3-$20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 10-Sept. 4, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.

