Touring production of TV's The Masked Singer will unmask a 'mystery celebrity' in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts The campy TV sensation is headed straight from your living room to the stage.

If you're now wondering aloud, "Isn't this the show that featured Rudy Guiliani in disguise?" the answer is: yes!That's right, the campy TV sensation is headed straight from your living room to the stage.'s premise is pretty fricking simple, so try to stay with us here. There are singers — in masks, of course — and panelists try to guess their identities via a series of clues.The live production will be hosted by British singer Natasha Bedingfield, who appeared on the show as "Pepper" and had the massive hit "Unwritten" in the mid-'00s.Each stop of the tour features a local "mystery celebrity" who will be unmasked at the end of the evening.The TV show, which originated in South Korea, recently was renewed for an eighth season that's set to kick off in September.No official word on whether "America's Mayor" will be present for the live show, but given his current woes, we'd guess he's got other things on the top of his priority list.