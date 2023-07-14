TPR's Cinema Tuesdays to showcase Wong Kar-Wai's In the Mood for Love on July 18

click to enlarge Janus Films In the Mood for Love blends vivid cinematography, a potent commentary on love and desire and the astonishing beauty of stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung.

Texas Public Radio's Cinema Tuesdays film series has returned this summer with an eclectic, highly curated collection of 14 classic, foreign and independent films, which range from '30s Argentine classics to '90s indie romantic dramas.Coming next to the silver screen at TPR's partner theater Santikos Northwest is 2000's Palme d'Or-nominated modern classic, written, produced and directed by Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-Wai — a living legend who's known for his atmospheric, colorful, highly stylized dramas as well as his trademark sunglasses.blends vivid cinematography, a potent commentary on love and desire and the astonishing beauty of stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung. It follows a man (Leung) and a woman (Cheung), neighbors in 1960s Hong Kong, who discover a relationship between their respective spouses and begin to develop one of their own.Its swirling atmosphere of sensuality, haunting soundtrack and dazzlingly influential visual style led critics to proclaim it as the fifth greatest film of all time in the 2022poll.Those wishing to lay eyes on it for the first time — or second, or third — can reserve a ticket by making a donation on TPR's website.