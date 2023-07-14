TPR's Cinema Tuesdays to showcase Wong Kar-Wai's In the Mood for Love on July 18

Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

The Palme d'Or-nominated modern classic is coming to the silver screen at TPR's partner theater Santikos Northwest.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 11:00 am

In the Mood for Love blends vivid cinematography, a potent commentary on love and desire and the astonishing beauty of stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung.
Janus Films
In the Mood for Love blends vivid cinematography, a potent commentary on love and desire and the astonishing beauty of stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung.
Texas Public Radio's Cinema Tuesdays film series has returned this summer with an eclectic, highly curated collection of 14 classic, foreign and independent films, which range from '30s Argentine classics to '90s indie romantic dramas.

Coming next to the silver screen at TPR's partner theater Santikos Northwest is 2000's Palme d'Or-nominated modern classic In the Mood for Love, written, produced and directed by Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-Wai — a living legend who's known for his atmospheric, colorful, highly stylized dramas as well as his trademark sunglasses.

In the Mood for Love blends vivid cinematography, a potent commentary on love and desire and the astonishing beauty of stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung. It follows a man (Leung) and a woman (Cheung), neighbors in 1960s Hong Kong, who discover a relationship between their respective spouses and begin to develop one of their own.

Its swirling atmosphere of sensuality, haunting soundtrack and dazzlingly influential visual style led critics to proclaim it as the fifth greatest film of all time in the 2022 Sight and Sound poll.

Those wishing to lay eyes on it for the first time — or second, or third — can reserve a ticket by making a donation on TPR's website.

$12-$17, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Santikos Entertainment Northwest, 7600 I-10 West, (210) 664-3348, tpr.org.

