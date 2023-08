Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

every weekend through the end of November from, according to Traders Village officials.

Traders Village San Antonio will turn back the clock to the Mesozoic era when it unveils its annual corn maze in early October.This year's attraction will feature a dinosaur theme with three separate mazes of varying difficulty levels, according to a Facebook post from the flea market and event space. The prehistoric fun kicks the first weekend of October, and it will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m.