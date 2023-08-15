Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

This year's attraction will feature a dinosaur theme with three separate mazes of varying difficulty levels, according to a Facebook post from the flea market and event space. The prehistoric fun kicks the first weekend of October, and it will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every weekend through the end of November from, according to Traders Village officials.
A raptor-shaped maze is designed for young children, while a Tyrannosaurus rex variety offers a middle-of-the-road challenge with six checkpoints, according to the post. With three miles of paths and six checkpoints, a sprawling maze incorporating images of both a woolly mammoth and a megalodon offers the highest challenge level.
Maze admission starts at $11.99 per person, according to Traders Village. Visitors can also enjoy an all-day rides wristband plus maze admission with a $17.99 combo package.
Traders Village is located at 9333 Southwest Loop 410.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed