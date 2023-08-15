LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

The maze will be open every weekend in October and November.

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge This year's corn maze at Traders Village will include three difficulty levels. - Facebook / Traders Village San Antonio
Facebook / Traders Village San Antonio
This year's corn maze at Traders Village will include three difficulty levels.
Traders Village San Antonio will turn back the clock to the Mesozoic era when it unveils its annual corn maze in early October.

This year's attraction will feature a dinosaur theme with three separate mazes of varying difficulty levels, according to a Facebook post from the flea market and event space. The prehistoric fun kicks the first weekend of October, and it will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every weekend through the end of November from, according to Traders Village officials.

A raptor-shaped maze is designed for young children, while a Tyrannosaurus rex variety offers a middle-of-the-road challenge with six checkpoints, according to the post. With three miles of paths and six checkpoints, a sprawling maze incorporating images of both a woolly mammoth and a megalodon offers the highest challenge level.

Maze admission starts at $11.99 per person, according to Traders Village. Visitors can also enjoy an all-day rides wristband plus maze admission with a $17.99 combo package.

Traders Village is located at 9333 Southwest Loop 410.

