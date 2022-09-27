TV and film star Kevin James' stand-up tour comes to San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre

Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Kevin James was a big name on TV when he starred on nine seasons on, starting in 1998.During that time, he also scored big at the movies, playing opposite Will Smith in the 2005 romantic comedySince then, James has kept busy with TV and film projects, including the sitcomand a slew of bottom-tier Adam Sandler flicks such asandHis most recent film was the Netflix comedy, where he portrayed New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during his one-year suspension from the NFL in 2012. Payton's punishment came in response to a scandal in which the Saints paid their players bounties to injure opponents. During his suspension, Payton returned to his hometown, where he took a job coaching his son's middle school football team.James' most recent TV show was the 2021 Netflix sitcom, where he played the chief of a NASCAR garage. The show — which co-starred San Antonio native Bruce McGill as the owner of the racing team — ended up in the scrap heap after one season.