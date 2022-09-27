TV and film star Kevin James' stand-up tour comes to San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge
Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Kevin James was a big name on TV when he starred on nine seasons on The King of Queens
, starting in 1998.
During that time, he also scored big at the movies, playing opposite Will Smith in the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch
.
Since then, James has kept busy with TV and film projects, including the sitcom Kevin Can Wait
and a slew of bottom-tier Adam Sandler flicks such as I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Grown Ups
and Pixels
.
His most recent film was the Netflix comedy Home Team
, where he portrayed New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during his one-year suspension from the NFL in 2012. Payton's punishment came in response to a scandal in which the Saints paid their players bounties to injure opponents. During his suspension, Payton returned to his hometown, where he took a job coaching his son's middle school football team.
James' most recent TV show was the 2021 Netflix sitcom The Crew
, where he played the chief of a NASCAR garage. The show — which co-starred San Antonio native Bruce McGill as the owner of the racing team — ended up in the scrap heap after one season.
$39.75-$145, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
