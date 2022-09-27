TV and film star Kevin James' stand-up tour comes to San Antonio this weekend

James will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, October 2.

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 11:00 am

TV and film star Kevin James' stand-up tour comes to San Antonio this weekend
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Kevin James was a big name on TV when he starred on nine seasons on The King of Queens, starting in 1998.

During that time, he also scored big at the movies, playing opposite Will Smith in the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch.

Since then, James has kept busy with TV and film projects, including the sitcom Kevin Can Wait and a slew of bottom-tier Adam Sandler flicks such as I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Grown Ups and Pixels.

His most recent film was the Netflix comedy Home Team, where he portrayed New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during his one-year suspension from the NFL in 2012. Payton's punishment came in response to a scandal in which the Saints paid their players bounties to injure opponents. During his suspension, Payton returned to his hometown, where he took a job coaching his son's middle school football team.

James' most recent TV show was the 2021 Netflix sitcom The Crew, where he played the chief of a NASCAR garage. The show — which co-starred San Antonio native Bruce McGill as the owner of the racing team — ended up in the scrap heap after one season.

$39.75-$145, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
