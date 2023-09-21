Two new San Antonio-area public parks to open this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio River Authority Hendrick Arnold Nature Park is among the new public spaces opening this weekend.

Two new parks will open this weekend, adding 425 acres of public land in South Bexar County, according to the San Antonio River Authority.



The newly designated public spaces — Hendrick Arnold Nature Park and Trueheart Ranch Park — will open Saturday, Sept. 23, National Public Lands Day (NPLD). Launched in 1994, NPLD is recognized as the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.



Hendrick Arnold Nature Park, located at 8950 Fitzhugh Road, offers 74 acres of riparian woodland along the Medina River, and it also features interpretive and educational facilities, according to details shared by SARA. It's named for the earliest-known Black Texas Ranger, who served as a military scout during the Texas Revolution.



Trueheart Ranch Park, located at 14984 Blue Wing Road, boasts 351 acres of pecan orchards, livestock grazing and riparian woodland that fronts the San Antonio River.



Trueheart was part of a 19th century Mexican government land grant given to José Antonio de la Garza, according to SARA officials. Garza, a Tejano, was the first person to coin money in Texas. He also served as mayor of San Antonio from 1831 to 1832.



“These new parks are a testament to our dedication to creating clean and enjoyable creeks and rivers and the environment that surrounds them,” River Authority Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Kristen Hansen said in a media statement.



The parks will serve as vital habitats for migratory animals and pollinators, SARA officials said. More than 250 native plant species on the sites provide essential nutrients.