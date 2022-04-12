Undercover Brother star Eddie Griffin comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Eddie Griffin stops at the Tobin Center on Friday as part of his current stand-up tour.

Eddie Griffin was one of the title characters from UPN's '90s sitcom, which also starred Malcolm-Jamal Warner.On the big screen, he appeared in the 2002 flickas the title character and in a supporting role in the Rob Schneider's Deuce Bigalow movies.Beyond that, Griffin is a veteran stand-up, with more than three decades under his belt and enough performance cred to be ranked No. 62 on Comedy Central's list of greatest comedians of all time.One early bit as a gay Andrew "Dice" Clay even scored the stand-up an opening gig for the Diceman himself.Like Clay, Griffin has seen his share of controversy. He once claimed that Bill Cosby was falsely accused of sexual assault as part of a conspiracy against African American men and allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks to Seth Rogen during a shared elevator ride.What's more, he continued to tour during the COVID-19 pandemic and included jokes about masks in his sets.