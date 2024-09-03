TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

University of Texas San Antonio paid $500,000 to trounce Kennesaw State

The Roadrunners seized victory in their first game in the American Athletic Conference.

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 5:36 pm

click to enlarge Former Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris makes a run during a game last season. - X / @thefrankharris
X / @thefrankharris
Former Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris makes a run during a game last season.
The UTSA Roadrunners beat the Kennesaw State University Owls 16-28 on Saturday in the San Antonio team's first game as an American Athletic Conference member.

However, that victory — played out in front of home-turf fans at the Alamodome — came at a cost.

The Roadrunners coughed up $500,000 for the privilege of defeating the Owls in what's known as a monetary guarantee contract, as first reported in a tweet by UTSA sports blogger JJ Perez.
The practice of larger programs paying small schools to come out and lose isn't a new phenomenon. In opening week of the 2024-25 college football season, teams paid out more than than $35 million guarantees across 55 games, Front Office Sports reports.

Even so, UTSA's payout for a Week 1 victory isn't as hefty a sum as UT-Austin ponied up for its 52-0 blowout against the Colorado State Rams.

The Longhorns paid $1.8 million — the week's third-highest monetary guarantee contract — to decimate Colorado State during UT's first game as a member of the prestigious Southeastern Conference, according to Front Office Sports.

Talk about being insecure.

Next up, the Roadrunners will defend their undefeated record in a highly anticipated matchup against I-35 rivals Texas State in San Marcos on Saturday.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Beetlejuice costumes now on display at a San Antonio movie theater

By Stephanie Koithan

The official costumes from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! are now on display at a Santikos movie theater in San Antonio.

Works from San Antonio artist Michael Menchaca join National Gallery's collection

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio visual artist Michael Menchaca's La Raza Cósmica 20XX represents a mythical reinterpretation of philosopher José Vasconcelos’s mestizo identity theory.

50-year retrospective of San Antonio artist Rolando Briseño opens Thursday

By Anjali Gupta

Rolando Briseño's work includes Spinning San Antonio Fiesta, a 2011 performance at the Alamo.

San Antonio Zoo celebrates frontline workers with free admission in September

By Michael Karlis

The September promotion is in celebration of Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month.

