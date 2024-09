University of Texas San Antonio paid $500,000 to trounce Kennesaw State

click to enlarge X / @thefrankharris Former Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris makes a run during a game last season.

UTSA is hosting Kennesaw State in the 2024 season opener. This is the first meeting between the two programs. The Roadrunners are paying the Owls a $500,000 guarantee. This is a single-game contract according to the agreement. pic.twitter.com/lBLoEyjs5V — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) August 31, 2024

The UTSA Roadrunners beat the Kennesaw State University Owls 16-28 on Saturday in the San Antonio team's first game as an American Athletic Conference member.However, that victory — played out in front of home-turf fans at the Alamodome — came at a cost.The Roadrunners coughed up $500,000 for the privilege of defeating the Owls in what's known as a monetary guarantee contract, as first reported in a tweet by UTSA sports blogger JJ Perez.The practice of larger programs paying small schools to come out and lose isn't a new phenomenon. In opening week of the 2024-25 college football season, teams paid out more than than $35 million guarantees across 55 games, Front Office Sports reports Even so, UTSA's payout for a Week 1 victory isn't as hefty a sum as UT-Austin ponied up for its 52-0 blowout against the Colorado State Rams.The Longhorns paid $1.8 million — the week's third-highest monetary guarantee contract — to decimate Colorado State during UT's first game as a member of the prestigious Southeastern Conference, according to Front Office Sports.Talk about being insecure.Next up, the Roadrunners will defend their undefeated record in a highly anticipated matchup against I-35 rivals Texas State in San Marcos on Saturday.