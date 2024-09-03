University of Texas San Antonio paid $500,000 to trounce Kennesaw State

However, that victory — played out in front of home-turf fans at the Alamodome — came at a cost.
The Roadrunners coughed up $500,000 for the privilege of defeating the Owls in what's known as a monetary guarantee contract, as first reported in a tweet by UTSA sports blogger JJ Perez.
The practice of larger programs paying small schools to come out and lose isn't a new phenomenon. In opening week of the 2024-25 college football season, teams paid out more than than $35 million guarantees across 55 games, Front Office Sports reports.
UTSA is hosting Kennesaw State in the 2024 season opener. This is the first meeting between the two programs. The Roadrunners are paying the Owls a $500,000 guarantee. This is a single-game contract according to the agreement. pic.twitter.com/lBLoEyjs5V— JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) August 31, 2024
Even so, UTSA's payout for a Week 1 victory isn't as hefty a sum as UT-Austin ponied up for its 52-0 blowout against the Colorado State Rams.
The Longhorns paid $1.8 million — the week's third-highest monetary guarantee contract — to decimate Colorado State during UT's first game as a member of the prestigious Southeastern Conference, according to Front Office Sports.
Talk about being insecure.
Next up, the Roadrunners will defend their undefeated record in a highly anticipated matchup against I-35 rivals Texas State in San Marcos on Saturday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed