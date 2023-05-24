UTSA Asian Festival returns to downtown San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / UTSA Asian Festival

In observance of May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the University of Texas at San Antonio is hosting its annual UTSA Asian Festival for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.Formerly held at the Institute of Texan Cultures, the festival has moved to UTSA's Downtown Campus this year.This family-friendly event celebrates the diverse Asian diaspora throughout San Antonio and South Texas with food, hands-on activities and performances from featured artists including headliners Korean soloist BettySoo and Indian band Red Baraat. Other performers include Echo Effect K-Pop, Kalalaya Indian Performing Arts, the SACA Dragon Dance Team and the San Antonio Lion Dance Association.The festival will also showcase vendors such as DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Suck It: The Restaurant and others serving beloved AAPI eats.