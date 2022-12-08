UTSA quarterback Frank Harris to return for one more season with Roadrunners

The two-time Conference USA champion made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday alongside Bexar County Judge-elect Peter Sakai and outgoing Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
Harris, a redshirt six-year senior, told reporters that he initially had no desire to return for another season. But, after much prayer and discussing the matter with his family, he decided that he wasn’t yet ready to leave, the daily reports.
The announcement came the same day that Harris was named the 2022 Conference USA Player of the Year.
During Wednesday’s presser, PM Group CEO Bob Willis also announced the creation of a deal that would allow UTSA athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness — referred to in sports as NIL money.
Wills said more information about UTSA’s NIL deal will be available in the coming weeks, according to the Express-News.
