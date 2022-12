UTSA quarterback Frank Harris to return for one more season with Roadrunners

click to enlarge Instagram / Frank Harris Frank Harris was named Conference USA player of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

UTSA senior QB @thefrankharris has been named Conference USA MVP, the first player in program history to earn this award.#210TriangleOfToughness #LetsGo210 | #BirdsUp πŸ€™ pic.twitter.com/cXhV7ckDJ0 — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 7, 2022

Harris and the Roadrunners will next face the Troy University Trojans in the Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl in Orlando at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, where the team is looking for its first-ever college bowl victory. This also will be the Roadrunners' last game in C-USA before moving to the American Athletic Conference next season.

UTSA’s super senior starting quarterback, Frank Harris, will play one more season for the Roadrunners, according to the Express-News The two-time Conference USA champion made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday alongside Bexar County Judge-elect Peter Sakai and outgoing Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.Harris, a redshirt six-year senior, told reporters that he initially had no desire to return for another season. But, after much prayer and discussing the matter with his family, he decided that he wasn’t yet ready to leave, the daily reports.The announcement came the same day that Harris was named the 2022 Conference USA Player of the Year.During Wednesday’s presser, PM Group CEO Bob Willis also announced the creation of a deal that would allow UTSA athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness β€” referred to in sports as NIL money.Wills said more information about UTSA’s NIL deal will be available in the coming weeks, according to the