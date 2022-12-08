UTSA quarterback Frank Harris to return for one more season with Roadrunners

click to enlarge Instagram / Frank Harris Frank Harris was named Conference USA player of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

UTSA senior QB @thefrankharris has been named Conference USA MVP, the first player in program history to earn this award.#210TriangleOfToughness #LetsGo210 | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/cXhV7ckDJ0 — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 7, 2022

Harris and the Roadrunners will next face the Troy University Trojans in the Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl in Orlando at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, where the team is looking for its first-ever college bowl victory. This also will be the Roadrunners' last game in C-USA before moving to the American Athletic Conference next season.