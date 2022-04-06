Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his latest tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Dunham's comedy show features puppet personas including "Bubba J" and "Peanut."

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Dunham will perform at the AT&T Center Sunday. - COURTESY OF AT&T CENTER
Courtesy of AT&T Center
Dunham will perform at the AT&T Center Sunday.
There aren't a lot of times when you can ask someone, "Who's that guy playing at the AT&T Center" and have them respond, "Oh, he's a ventriloquist."

In fact, there may be just one guy who fits that bill: Jeff Dunham.

Dunham got his start after receiving a dummy one year under the Christmas tree. Most kids would probably tire of the toy on or around December 26, but not this one.

Dunham worked his way up as a ventriloquist, eventually touring comedy clubs, and his career seems to have no ceiling.

Slate hailed him "America's favorite comedian" and Time magazine summed him up as "a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder."

Psychology professionals might scoff at the idea that such a diagnosis exists, but when someone's alternate personas include American archetypes like a grumpy old man ("Walter"), a "hyperactive crazy" ("Peanut") or NASCAR enthusiast ("Bubba J"), they probably meet clinical criteria.

But be warned: Dunham isn't Uncle Joey from Full House. His characters get edgy, so parents are advised to not assume that just because they're puppets that they're kid friendly.

$53.50, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com.

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022
Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

