Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his latest tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of AT&T Center Dunham will perform at the AT&T Center Sunday.

There aren't a lot of times when you can ask someone, "Who's that guy playing at the AT&T Center" and have them respond, "Oh, he's a ventriloquist."In fact, there may be just one guy who fits that bill: Jeff Dunham.Dunham got his start after receiving a dummy one year under the Christmas tree. Most kids would probably tire of the toy on or around December 26, but not this one.Dunham worked his way up as a ventriloquist, eventually touring comedy clubs, and his career seems to have no ceiling.Slate hailed him "America's favorite comedian" andmagazine summed him up as "a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder."Psychology professionals might scoff at the idea that such a diagnosis exists, but when someone's alternate personas include American archetypes like a grumpy old man ("Walter"), a "hyperactive crazy" ("Peanut") or NASCAR enthusiast ("Bubba J"), they probably meet clinical criteria.But be warned: Dunham isn't Uncle Joey from. His characters get edgy, so parents are advised to not assume that just because they're puppets that they're kid friendly.