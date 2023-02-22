Veteran stand-up D.L. Hughley heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Recently, the 59-year-old Hughley took over the desk of The Daily Show for three days.

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 3:41 pm

D.L. Hughley's breakthrough moment came with his appearance in the groundbreaking stand-up film The Original Kings of Comedy. - Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
D.L. Hughley's breakthrough moment came with his appearance in the groundbreaking stand-up film The Original Kings of Comedy.
Stand-up comedy veteran D.L. Hughley's effortlessly suave demeanor and laid-back stage presence are hallmarks of his shows, ensuring he's both the coolest and funniest person in the room.

He's also shown his ability to bring laughs to the masses whether through his afternoon radio program The D.L. Hughley Show, stand-up specials such as D.L. Hughley: Contrarian or through his many satirical books.

Hughley's breakthrough moment came with his appearance in the groundbreaking stand-up film The Original Kings of Comedy, directed by Spike Lee and featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac and Steve Harvey, all of whom became comedy legends in their own right.

Recently, the 59-year-old Hughley took over the desk of The Daily Show for three days, showing he's still got the ability to deliver socially relevant comedy and pop culture-related zingers. During his stint, the comic made repeated jabs at NFL star Tom Brady for announcing his retirement, and he took to the streets of LA to ask strangers what they thought about Black History Month.

While standing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a smiling Hughley noted that the show's camera crew didn't want to go to M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard for the segment.

$80-$320, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

