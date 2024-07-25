WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Veteran stand-up Kathleen Madigan performing Friday in San Antonio

The Missouri native has racked up praise from high-profile comics including Lewis Black and Ron White.

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 9:16 am

click to enlarge Kathleen Madigan's approach makes her feel like a wisecracking drinking buddy. - Courtesy Photo / Kathleen Madigan
Courtesy Photo / Kathleen Madigan
Kathleen Madigan’s schtick-free, blue-collar take on comedy may not have landed her a sitcom or an unending string of streaming specials, but she’s certainly racked up praise from high-profile stand-ups such as Lewis Black and Ron White.

The Missouri native will bring her down-to-earth delivery to San Antonio's Charline McCombs Empire Theatre this Friday as part of a new tour.

Madigan's engaging yet no-frills way with a joke makes her feel like that one wisecracking drinking buddy who keeps everyone else at the bar in stitches. She frequently draws from her experience growing up in a large Irish Catholic family but has also been known to share irreverent takes on her travels to places as far flung as Paris and Afghanistan, not to mention her own bad habits, including an addiction to whole milk.

During a recent TV appearance, she revealed her plan for feeling good about her own body image: go on a week-long cruise. “Lotta drinkers and eaters on those cruises. It’ll drink and eat you into feeling great about yourself!”

$39.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

