BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

VIA offers Park & Ride service ahead of UTSA's matchup against regional rival Texas State

Some 45,000 people are expected to attend the game at the Alamodome this Saturday.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 5:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The UTSA Roadrunners hold up the Conference USA Championship trophy after beating North Texas 48-27 at the Alamodome in December. - Twitter / UTSAFTBL
Twitter / UTSAFTBL
The UTSA Roadrunners hold up the Conference USA Championship trophy after beating North Texas 48-27 at the Alamodome in December.
With a near record-setting crowd expected to attend UTSA football's home opener at the Alamodome this weekend, VIA is offering its Park and Ride Service for sports fans trying to avoid traffic.

The Roadrunners will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a highly anticipated regional rivalry. According to a post on social media platform X from KABB sports anchor Chuck Miketinac, some 45,000 fans are expected to attend. That's not far from UTSA's all-time attendance record of 56,743 set back in 2011.

In anticipation of traffic woes, VIA is offering Park and Ride Service from its Crossroads station, 151 N. Crossroads Blvd., to the Alamodome starting at 11:30 a.m. The service costs $2.60 round trip and runs up until an hour after the end of the game.

The Bobcats are coming off a shock 42-31 victory over Baylor last weekend, while the Roadrunners and star quarterback Frank Harris came up short against the University of Houston Cougars in their first game.

Despite last weekend's loss, UTSA is still the favorite to win this weekend, according to BETMGM.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's game, starting at only $19.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

By Brandon Rodriguez

In an online post, former Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili shared a clip of a mysterious animal roaming his neighborhood.

San Antonio's World Heritage Festival returns for 8th annual celebration

By Brandon Rodriguez

Visitors take part in a ceremony during a previous World Heritage Festival.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

Dream on Pause: The writers strike comes as Latines are finally making waves in Hollywood

By Lindsey Villarreal

Lindsey Villarreal (right) joins the picket line with other Latines participaing in the Writers Guild of America strike.

Also in Arts

Dream on Pause: The writers strike comes as Latines are finally making waves in Hollywood

By Lindsey Villarreal

Lindsey Villarreal (right) joins the picket line with other Latines participaing in the Writers Guild of America strike.

New exhibition exploring parenthood to debut at Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery Friday

By Marco Aquino

Raul Rene Gonzalez, Portrait of Jacqueline and Shea at Home with their Children, ballpoint pen, pitt pastel, and color pencil on Strathmore toned gray acid-free sketch paper, 25” x 41”, 2023.

San Antonio's World Heritage Festival returns for 8th annual celebration

By Brandon Rodriguez

Visitors take part in a ceremony during a previous World Heritage Festival.

New exhibition 'Water Ways' debuts at San Antonio's Ruby City on Thursday, Sept. 7

By Caroline Wolff

Surasi Kusolwong (b. 1965, Ayutthaya, Thailand; lives Bangkok, Thailand). Small is Beautiful (Gold Floating Market), 2002. Inkjet print on plywood with plastic fruit. 47 1/4 x 71 3/4 x 4 in. 2007.1.252. Originally commissioned by Artpace San Antonio.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us