VIA offers Park & Ride service ahead of UTSA's matchup against regional rival Texas State

click to enlarge
Twitter / UTSAFTBL
The UTSA Roadrunners hold up the Conference USA Championship trophy after beating North Texas 48-27 at the Alamodome in December.
With a near record-setting crowd expected to attend UTSA football's home opener at the Alamodome this weekend, VIA is offering its Park and Ride Service for sports fans trying to avoid traffic.
The Roadrunners will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a highly anticipated regional rivalry. According to a post on social media platform X from KABB sports anchor Chuck Miketinac, some 45,000 fans
are expected to attend. That's not far from UTSA's all-time attendance record of 56,743 set back in 2011.
In anticipation of traffic woes, VIA is offering Park and Ride Service from its Crossroads station, 151 N. Crossroads Blvd., to the Alamodome starting at 11:30 a.m. The service costs $2.60 round trip and runs up until an hour after the end of the game.
The Bobcats are coming off a shock 42-31 victory over Baylor last weekend, while the Roadrunners and star quarterback Frank Harris came up short against the University of Houston Cougars in their first game.
Despite last weekend's loss, UTSA is still the favorite to win this weekend, according to BETMGM
.
Tickets are still available
for Saturday's game, starting at only $19.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed