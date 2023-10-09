Victor Wembanyama and Spurs will take on Miami Heat in first preseason game Oct. 13

click to enlarge Spurs/Reginald Thomas II Wemby should provide plenty of game action, especially paired with other promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell (pictured).

After a long offseason full of change, the day that Alamo City sports fans have patiently waited is almost here.The revamped San Antonio Spurs, led by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, will take on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at the recently renamed Frost Bank Center.Although the game is a preseason friendly, tickets for seats in the lower bowl are going for $200-plus as fans expect Wemby to play in what will be his first ever NBA preseason game.While the French phenom should provide plenty of game action — especially paired with promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell — the Silver and Black are still in for a tough time against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.