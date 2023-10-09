BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs will take on Miami Heat in first preseason game Oct. 13

The Friday matchup at the Frost Bank Center will be Wemby's first NBA preseason game.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Wemby should provide plenty of game action, especially paired with other promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell (pictured). - Spurs/Reginald Thomas II
Spurs/Reginald Thomas II
Wemby should provide plenty of game action, especially paired with other promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell (pictured).
After a long offseason full of change, the day that Alamo City sports fans have patiently waited is almost here.

The revamped San Antonio Spurs, led by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, will take on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at the recently renamed Frost Bank Center.

Although the game is a preseason friendly, tickets for seats in the lower bowl are going for $200-plus as fans expect Wemby to play in what will be his first ever NBA preseason game.

While the French phenom should provide plenty of game action — especially paired with promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell — the Silver and Black are still in for a tough time against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

$16 and up, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Tags:

