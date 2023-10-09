Victor Wembanyama and Spurs will take on Miami Heat in first preseason game Oct. 13

click to enlarge
Spurs/Reginald Thomas II
Wemby should provide plenty of game action, especially paired with other promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell (pictured).
After a long offseason full of change, the day that Alamo City sports fans have patiently waited is almost here.
The revamped San Antonio Spurs, led by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, will take on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at the recently renamed Frost Bank Center.
Although the game is a preseason friendly, tickets for seats in the lower bowl are going for $200-plus as fans expect Wemby to play in what will be his first ever NBA preseason game.
While the French phenom should provide plenty of game action — especially paired with promising talents including Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell — the Silver and Black are still in for a tough time against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
$16 and up, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed