Victor Wembanyama set to make NBA debut Friday during Las Vegas Summer League game

French player Victor Wembanyama signs on the dotted line with the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio sports fans, mark your calendars!
French phenom Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut in the Spurs' Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. Central Time this Friday, sports reporter Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter
. Other new outlets
have since confirmed the timing of Wemby's debut.
Tickets for the highly anticipated Las Vegas game featuring No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama going head-to-head with No. 2 pick Brandon Miller are nearly sold out. The few remaining tickets start at $131 on SeatGeek
.
Wembanyama's NBA debut will be nationally televised on ESPN.
The near sellout and national broadcast are both anomalies, considering the NBA Summer League usually attracts little fanfare.
It's unclear how much time Wembanyama will spend on the court, considering he just led his former team, the Paris-based Metropolitans 92, to the French League Finals in June. Not to mention, the Spurs are likely hesitant to risk pre-season injury to their greatest franchise weapon.
Wembanyama's deep playoff run in France is why Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich decided to sit the player
during the team's Summer League games in Sacramento last week.
If fans miss Friday's big game, they'll get another chance to see the 7-foot-3 generational talent play at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when the Spurs take on the Portland Trailblazers. ESPN2 will carry that game.
