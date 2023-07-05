Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Victor Wembanyama set to make NBA debut Friday during Las Vegas Summer League game

Friday's game also will feature the NBA's No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Miller.

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge French player Victor Wembanyama signs on the dotted line with the San Antonio Spurs. - Instagram / @Spurs
Instagram / @Spurs
French player Victor Wembanyama signs on the dotted line with the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio sports fans, mark your calendars!

French phenom Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut in the Spurs' Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. Central Time this Friday, sports reporter Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter. Other new outlets have since confirmed the timing of Wemby's debut.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Las Vegas game featuring No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama going head-to-head with No. 2 pick Brandon Miller are nearly sold out. The few remaining tickets start at $131 on SeatGeek.

Wembanyama's NBA debut will be nationally televised on ESPN.

The near sellout and national broadcast are both anomalies, considering the NBA Summer League usually attracts little fanfare.

It's unclear how much time Wembanyama will spend on the court, considering he just led his former team, the Paris-based Metropolitans 92, to the French League Finals in June. Not to mention, the Spurs are likely hesitant to risk pre-season injury to their greatest franchise weapon.

Wembanyama's deep playoff run in France is why Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich decided to sit the player during the team's Summer League games in Sacramento last week.

If fans miss Friday's big game, they'll get another chance to see the 7-foot-3 generational talent play at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when the Spurs take on the Portland Trailblazers. ESPN2 will carry that game.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

By Colin Houston

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

By Marco Aquino

Angela Guerra Walley's "We Are Quilted Together" installation is on display in Artpace's Main Space.

San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration to light up Woodlawn Lake Park

By Dean Zach

The annual event features food vendors, children's activities and — of course — fireworks.

Three new solo exhibitions debut at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday

By Dean Zach

Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017.

Also in Arts

Three new solo exhibitions debut at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday

By Dean Zach

Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017.

Grease is the word at the Wonder Theatre starting July 7

By Caroline Wolff

From left: Anthony Martucci as Danny Zuko, Lauren Campion as Sandy Dumbrowski, Alonzo Corona as Kenickie and Katrice Buchanan as Betty Rizzo.

New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

By Marco Aquino

Angela Guerra Walley's "We Are Quilted Together" installation is on display in Artpace's Main Space.

Sparks will fly at RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World at the Majestic Theatre July 5

By Colin Houston

The rotating cast of Drag Race stars includes Asia O'Hara, Lady Camden, Jujubee and more.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us