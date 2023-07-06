Victor Wembanyama's security reportedly slapped Britney Spears at Vegas restaurant

click to enlarge
Pop-icon Brittney Spears has filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the incident is under investigation, according to TMZ.
The San Antonio Spurs' head of security smacked Britney Spears in the face after the pop singer tried to take a photo with team newcomer Victor Wembanyama at a trendy Las Vegas restaurant, TMZ reports
Spears is reportedly a fan of the 7-foot-3 basketball phenom. So, when the singer spotted him eating at the Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, she approached his table and tapped him on the shoulder in an attempt to take a photo, according to TMZ.
Not immediately recognizing Spears, Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith slapped her in the face in an attempt to protect Wembanyama, according to the TMZ. The security expert landed the blow with enough force to send Spears' sunglasses flying, and she fell to the floor of the restaurant, the report noted.
Upon realizing that he'd struck Spears, Smith went to her table and apologized for the incident, the online gossip publication reports.
Although Spears accepted Smith's apology, her team filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to TMZ. A source within the department told the publication a criminal investigation is underway and that the incident will likely be referred to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.
Spurs Sports and Entertainment officials were unavailable for immediate comment.
Wembanyama, the No. 1 NBA draft pick, is in Las Vegas ahead of his NBA debut on Friday
. There, the Spurs will take on the Charlotte Hornets for a highly anticipated Summer League game.
