Visiting flamenco dancer Belén Maya presenting two San Antonio performances with Arte y Pasión

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Among Maya's acclaimed shows are 2005's Dibujos and her one-woman show Romnia, which she's performed throughout the U.S. in recent years. - COURTESY OF ARTE Y PASIÓN
Courtesy of Arte y Pasión
Among Maya's acclaimed shows are 2005's Dibujos and her one-woman show Romnia, which she's performed throughout the U.S. in recent years.
San Antonio flamenco troupe Arte y Pasión is presenting two shows, both collaborative efforts with Belén Maya, that bring the internationally renowned dancer to the Alamo City.

Led by Maya, the troupe will perform Sombra y Luz at Brick at Blue Star on Thursday, May 26 before moving to the Roosevelt Library for Misterio del Flamenco on Friday, May 27.

In 1995, Maya appeared in Carlos Saura's iconic film Flamenco and has since become one of the most recognized figures in contemporary flamenco. In the movie, Maya's artistry represented a new wave of cutting-edge movement and opened new avenues for female dancers.

Although she was born into flamenco royalty — her parents are the famed dancers Mario Maya and Carmen Mora — she did not begin dancing flamenco until the age of 18. Maya entered the Spanish National Ballet and studied at Madrid's world-renowned flamenco school Amor de Dios.

She is also a choreographer and educator who gives dance workshops and lectures all over the world.

Among Maya's acclaimed shows are 2005's Dibujos and her one-woman show Romnia, which she's performed throughout the U.S. in recent years.

Maya's work often highlights the plight of Romani women. That focus makes her a natural fit for performing alongside Arte y Pasión, which often tackles pressing social issues within its work.

Aside from her performances, Maya will also give a series of workshops on May 30 and 31 at Raices de Arte Español Studio. More details are available at Arte y Pasión's Facebook page.

Sombra y Luz, $15-$30, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex, 108 Blue Star, arte-y-pasion.com.

Misterio del Flamenco, $40-$160, 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, Roosevelt Library, 311 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 862-1062, rooseveltlibrary.com.

