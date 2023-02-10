Walking Dead cast members headed to San Antonio for Valentine's-themed horror market

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Kings of Horror Ross Marquand (right), who played Aaron, and Seth Gilliam, who played Father Gabriel in The Walking Dead, will be at the "Love at First Bite" event on Saturday and Sunday.

fans, get ready: cast members of the AMC show will be at the fan-driven, free “Love at First Bite” Valentine’s Day Horror Market at the Wonderland of the Americas this weekend.Cast members appearing include David Morrissey (The Governor), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Adrian Kali Turner (Duane), Addy Miller (Teddy Beat Girl) and Travis Love (Shumpert).The two-day market will also feature a costume contest for the best zombie looks, as well as over one hundred independent vendors, artists and collectible dealers. Horror-themed works and merchandise will be available throughout both levels of Wonderland.All guests will appear both Saturday and Sunday, except for Miller, who will only attend on Saturday.The horror market has free general admission and free parking, though there are additional paid experiences including a ticketed guest panel on Saturday evening at 6 p.m., and a special event featuring Miller at the newly opened AR Entertainment at 8 p.m., which comes with an accompanying zombie laser tag option.“We absolutely love connecting local artists, small businesses and everyday fans to some of their favorite characters,” event coordinator Angel Castorena said in a press release. “We also continue to stay committed to keeping general admission to the public free for our events in 2023 and through the help of our supporters and growth, the level of events continues to grow for our community.”