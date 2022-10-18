Wednesday's San Antonio Spurs matchup with the Hornets will let fans celebrate Manu Ginobili

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs The Spurs tips off its 50th season on Wednesday night against the Hornets.

Over the course of his stellar 16-season NBA career, Spurs icon Manu Ginobili dished out an astounding 4,001 assists.However, last month in Springfield, Massachusetts, it was longtime teammate Tim Duncan who provided the assist, welcoming Ginobili into the Basketball Hall of Fame and completing the player's unlikely journey from Bahía Blanca, Argentina."In players like me, individual accomplishments are team honors," Ginobili reminded the basketball royalty in attendance at the start of his enshrinement speech. It was an assessment all too familiar to those watching from San Antonio.Like Duncan, Ginobili's humility and selflessness set the table for a Spurs dynasty whose influence still echoes throughout the league. Like Duncan, Ginobili played his entire career with the franchise, retiring as its all-time leader in steals and three-point field goals.Ginobili will be in attendance when the Spurs tips off its 50th season on Wednesday night against the Hornets. His retired jersey will be revealed with a Hall of Fame distinction at halftime.