Rescheduled Wheel Of Fortune Live! rolling into San Antonio's Tobin Center later this year

Either Antiques Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken will serve as host.

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 3:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wheel of Fortune Live's contestants will play for $10,000 in cash prizes along with trips to Paris and Hawaii. - Mason Aschenbrenner
Mason Aschenbrenner
Wheel of Fortune Live's contestants will play for $10,000 in cash prizes along with trips to Paris and Hawaii.
After cancelling an appearance at the Tobin Center scheduled for early 2022, Wheel of Fortune Live! has rescheduled its appearance at the venue for Dec. 11 of this year.

This theatrical offshoot of the long-running TV gameshow will let contestants spin a replica wheel and solve puzzles in exchange prizes just like in the broadcast version. In addition to up to $10,000 in cash, trips to Paris and Hawaii are up for grabs.

While the touring event won’t feature gameshow icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White, it will be hosted by either Antiques Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken will serve as host. Players will be chosen from the audience.

For those who like to plan ahead — way ahead — presale tickets become available Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m., while regular ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. They're available through Tobin website, via phone or in person at the Tobin box office
$34.50 and up, Monday, Dec. 11, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Saturday, former Spur Dejounte Murray stood by his disparaging remarks towards the Spurs organization made during an appearance on a podcast hosted by retired basketball star Stephen Jackson.

San Antonio Zoo ticket sales will go digital starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Christianna Davies

A rendering of the planned update to the zoo's main entrance.

Comedian Jo Koy comes to San Antonio's AT&T Center Friday as part of his latest arena tour

By Brandon Rodriguez

Jo Koy's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues.

San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

By Christianna Davies

The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.

Also in Arts

Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

By Michael Karlis

Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

San Antonio Zoo ticket sales will go digital starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Christianna Davies

A rendering of the planned update to the zoo's main entrance.

Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Saturday, former Spur Dejounte Murray stood by his disparaging remarks towards the Spurs organization made during an appearance on a podcast hosted by retired basketball star Stephen Jackson.

San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

By Christianna Davies

The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us