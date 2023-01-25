Rescheduled Wheel Of Fortune Live! rolling into San Antonio's Tobin Center later this year

click to enlarge
Wheel of Fortune Live's contestants will play for $10,000 in cash prizes along with trips to Paris and Hawaii.
After cancelling an appearance at the Tobin Center scheduled for early 2022
, Wheel of Fortune Live!
has rescheduled its appearance at the venue for Dec. 11 of this year.
This theatrical offshoot of the long-running TV gameshow will let contestants spin a replica wheel and solve puzzles in exchange prizes just like in the broadcast version. In addition to up to $10,000 in cash, trips to Paris and Hawaii are up for grabs.
While the touring event won’t feature gameshow icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White, it will be hosted by either Antiques Roadshow
host Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken will serve as host. Players will be chosen from the audience.
For those who like to plan ahead — way
ahead — presale tickets become available Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m., while regular ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. They're available through Tobin website, via phone or in person at the Tobin box office
$34.50 and up, Monday, Dec. 11, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
