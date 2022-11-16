Wheel of Fortune Live spins into San Antonio's Tobin Center in January

Contestants selected from the audience will get the chance to win cash prizes of up to $10,000.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge The theatrical Wheel of Fortune experience will either be hosted by Antiques Roadshow star Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken, according to organizers. - Instagram / wheeloffortunelive
Instagram / wheeloffortunelive
The theatrical Wheel of Fortune experience will either be hosted by Antiques Roadshow star Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken, according to organizers.
Alamo City residents will get a chance to test their luck during the Wheel of Fortune Live tour, which will spin into San Antonio's Tobin Center on Jan. 26.

Although not exactly the same as the long-running TV game show — namely because it won't be broadcast — the theatrical version put on by Sony Pictures will select a few audience members to compete for prizes of up to $10,000 in cash and trips to places such as Paris and Hawaii.

Wheel's longtime TV hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White won't be appearing at the Tobin. Instead, the Alamo City show will be hosted either by Antiques Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken, according to the gameshow's website.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and via the Tobin Center's website. Regular sales start Friday, Nov. 18. VIP packages, which give fans early access and photo opportunities spinning the wheel, are also available.

$34.50-$134,  7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Cir, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

Artpace's Fall 2022 International Artists-in-Residence Exhibitions debut Thursday, Nov. 17

By Ashley Allen

The artists have been creating new work since arriving at Artpace in late September.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Felix Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 19

By Ashley Allen

Luminaria 2022's light will shine far and bright across three music stages and one for film.

Also in Arts

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Felix Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

San Antonio FC wins first USL championship against Louisville City FC

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC won their first USL championship, beating Louisville City FC 3-1 at Toyota Field on Sunday.

San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us