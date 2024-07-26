WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Where to watch the Paris Olympics in San Antonio this weekend

Today's Opening Ceremony will be on view at The Rock at La Cantera, Barrio Dogg and more.

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 12:09 pm

The Olympic Opening Ceremony kicks off Friday. - Wikimedia Commons / Ibex73
Wikimedia Commons / Ibex73
The Olympic Opening Ceremony kicks off Friday.
Those who can't make it to Paris for the 2024 Olympics have opportunities to view the competitions at watch parties in and around the Alamo City this weekend.

On Friday, the Olympic Opening Ceremony will play on a 40-foot LED screen outside at The Rock at La Cantera starting at 12:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at the free event. Concessions will be available for purchase, although outside food and drinks are prohibited. The Rock at La Cantera is located at 1 Spurs Way.

Chicano comfort food spot Barrio Dogg San Antonio also is hosting an all-day watch party for today's Opening Ceremony. Barrio Dogg, located at 620 S. Presa Street, will show Olympic opening-day coverage from 12:30 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday, the Schertz YMCA, 621 Westchester Drive, will host an Olympics viewing party in its back parking lot, complete with food trucks and splash pad for fun for the whole family. The free event will run from 6:30-9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, sleeping bags and picnic blankets.

Those who aren't content to sit on the bench and cheer for San Antonio-tied Olympians can compete in their own feats of strength and dexterity at the Bar Olympics this Sunday at San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle location, 5215 UTSA Blvd.

Yard game champions will be determined in a decathlon-style event that includes corn hole, pickle ball, pickle pong and lawn golf. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online, and a single beer or non-alcoholic beverage is included with the ticket purchase.

