TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Window open for San Antonio artists and arts groups to apply for $5 million in pandemic-relief money

The program is expected aid 133 San Antonio artists and 40 arts nonprofits, according to city officials. The window to apply will remain open through July 29.

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 4:07 pm

click to enlarge The funding is available to artists or arts organizations who can show the pandemic harmed their livelihood. - BRYAN RINDFUSS
Bryan Rindfuss
The funding is available to artists or arts organizations who can show the pandemic harmed their livelihood.
The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture began accepting applications Wednesday for recovery grants funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

ARPA 4 Arts will distribute $4 million to San Antonio arts nonprofits and an additional $1 million to local artists who can demonstrate they were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is expected aid 133 San Antonio artists and 40 arts nonprofits, according to city officials. The window to apply will remain open through July 29.

To be eligible, artists and nonprofits must meet the following criteria:

  • They must live in or be headquartered in San Antonio.

  • They must have sourced a portion of their income over the past three years from artistic activity or providing art programs.

  • They must demonstrate the impact of the pandemic on their artistic career or business. 

City council approved a spending plan for the ARPA funds on June 23.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

Trending

The San Antonio Symphony's musicians work to revive orchestra — this time with a viable future

By Abe Asher

The unionized Symphony musicians called a strike last year, resisting drastic proposed cuts that they say would have destroyed the symphony anyway.

The One That Got Away: San Antonio showgirl Jorgeous won our hearts on Drag Race

By Bryan Rindfuss

The One That Got Away: San Antonio showgirl Jorgeous won our hearts on Drag Race

H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake will feature music, carnival games, fireworks and more

By Caroline Wolff

The free Independence Day celebration is capped off by fireworks above Woodlawn Lake.

Queer Voices will mark the end of Pride Month by spotlighting San Antonio LGBTQ+ creatives

By Caroline Wolff

Queer Voices will mark the end of Pride Month by spotlighting San Antonio LGBTQ+ creatives

Also in Arts

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper's Mark Curry comes to San Antonio July 1-3

By Kiko Martinez

Last year, a video of Curry made the rounds on social media when an LA reporter interviewed him at a filling station about rising gas prices and didn't know who he was.

H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake will feature music, carnival games, fireworks and more

By Caroline Wolff

The free Independence Day celebration is capped off by fireworks above Woodlawn Lake.

The San Antonio River Walk celebrates Independence Day with the Armed Forces River Parade

By Macks Cook

The approximately 40-minute parade will make a loop, returning to its starting place by noon.

Queer Voices will mark the end of Pride Month by spotlighting San Antonio LGBTQ+ creatives

By Caroline Wolff

Queer Voices will mark the end of Pride Month by spotlighting San Antonio LGBTQ+ creatives
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us