Window open for San Antonio artists and arts groups to apply for $5 million in pandemic-relief money

ARPA 4 Arts will distribute $4 million to San Antonio arts nonprofits and an additional $1 million to local artists who can demonstrate they were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is expected aid 133 San Antonio artists and 40 arts nonprofits, according to city officials. The window to apply will remain open through July 29.
To be eligible, artists and nonprofits must meet the following criteria:
They must live in or be headquartered in San Antonio.
They must have sourced a portion of their income over the past three years from artistic activity or providing art programs.
They must demonstrate the impact of the pandemic on their artistic career or business.
