With cheek still stinging, comedian Chris Rock unveils plans for Nov. 10 show in San Antonio

Courtesy Photo / Chris Rock
Chris Rock will perform in SA as part of his Ego Death Wold Tour.
Since a nationally televised smack
from actor Will Smith, Chris Rock has become the hottest ticket in stand-up comedy.
Two-weeks after the headline-grabbing incident at the Oscars, the former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that his Ego Death World Tour will come to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Tickets for the Majestic performance go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. A variety of presale packages start Tuesday at 10 a.m., however, neither the Majestic nor Ticketmaster has shared codes for those with the Current.
While the show's November date may make it sound like there's plenty of time to grab tickets, be warned: since Smith's Oscars meltdown, ticket sales for Rock's tour have skyrocketed, according to news reports
. Resale prices for the comedian's sold-out shows have also spiked.
$49.95 and up, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333 majesticempire.com.
