LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Wonder Theatre brings classic Sondheim musical Into the Woods to the Woodlawn Theatre stage

The show uproots fairytale protagonists from their peaceful homelands and thrusts them into a dark forest haunted by a vengeful witch's curse.

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The musical showcases a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives. - Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
The musical showcases a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives.
One of Stephen Sondheim's most revered musical theater masterpieces, Into The Woods, merges beloved bedtime stories with bloodshed.

The show uproots fairytale protagonists Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack — he of the beanstalk fame — from their peaceful homelands and thrusts them into a dark forest haunted by a vengeful witch's curse. Despite its familiar cast, this triple Tony Award-winning story is all its own, showcasing a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives.

Despite the presence of its fairy tale protagonists, the story at the core of Into The Woods is that of a baker and his wife who want nothing more than to have a child. When the couple discovers the witch's curse as the cause of their infertility, they embark on a dangerous quest to break the spell. The fairy tale crew join the pair as they undertake the journey, and each brings along their own wish that can only be fulfilled by defeating the witch.

After going to unthinkable lengths to break the witch's curse, each of the characters gets what they set out for, but not without morbid and seemingly insurmountable consequences.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 1-24, Wonder Theatre at Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, wondertheatre.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas adding 3 new DC Comics-based attractions

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of Cyborg Cyber Revolution. The ride features four individual arms rotating in intermeshing orbits. Riders sit upright as the arms swing in a circular motion while the tower rotates around itself.

Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

By Macks Cook

Cosplayers at San Japan.

WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio for October bout

By Brandon Rodriguez

John Cena is among the celebrities who's made the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen.

100A Productions brings four-person parody The 39 Steps to the Tobin Center this week

By Caroline Wolff

The 39 Steps employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters.

Also in Arts

WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio for October bout

By Brandon Rodriguez

John Cena is among the celebrities who's made the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen.

San Antonio artist Lindsey Hurd transforms found objects into ephemeral masterpieces

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left to right: Lindsey Hurd's Asshole, Manalive and Stages III.

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

By Marco Aquino

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

Report: NCAA passes over San Antonio's Alamodome for 2031 Final Four

By Michael Karlis

With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us