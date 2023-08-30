Wonder Theatre brings classic Sondheim musical Into the Woods to the Woodlawn Theatre stage

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre The musical showcases a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives.

One of Stephen Sondheim's most revered musical theater masterpieces,, merges beloved bedtime stories with bloodshed.The show uproots fairytale protagonists Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack — he of the beanstalk fame — from their peaceful homelands and thrusts them into a dark forest haunted by a vengeful witch's curse. Despite its familiar cast, this triple Tony Award-winning story is all its own, showcasing a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives.Despite the presence of its fairy tale protagonists, the story at the core ofis that of a baker and his wife who want nothing more than to have a child. When the couple discovers the witch's curse as the cause of their infertility, they embark on a dangerous quest to break the spell. The fairy tale crew join the pair as they undertake the journey, and each brings along their own wish that can only be fulfilled by defeating the witch.After going to unthinkable lengths to break the witch's curse, each of the characters gets what they set out for, but not without morbid and seemingly insurmountable consequences.