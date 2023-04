Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.

Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro

Meet Me in St. Louis.



The Wonder Theatre, formerly known as the Woodlawn Theatre, has given an update regarding its planned move this year.In July of 2022, the Wonder Theatre announced its name change and move to the Wonderland of the Americas, to occupy the former space of the. The move was originally set to take place during early 2023.But as we move deeper into the year, the theater has announced that its move has been pushed back to the last quarter of 2023. In the meantime, the Wonder Theatre will commence its 2023 season under its new name as planned, but will hold its productions in the Woodlawn Theatre space on Fredericksburg Road.“Delays are all part of the process these days when it comes to construction,” Wonder Theatre's Executive/Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez said in the announcement . “But, we are glad we are able to continue programming by staying a few more months at Woodlawn Theatre.”The shows for the 2023 season include(July 7 - July 23),(September 1-24),(August 3-6) andTeen Cast (September 19-21). The Wonder Theatre plans to complete its move in time for the final show of the year, the holiday musical