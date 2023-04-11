Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

The newly renamed theater will commence its 2023 season at its original location, the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season. - Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.
The Wonder Theatre, formerly known as the Woodlawn Theatre, has given an update regarding its planned move this year.

In July of 2022, the Wonder Theatre announced its name change and move to the Wonderland of the Americas, to occupy the former space of the Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro. The move was originally set to take place during early 2023.

But as we move deeper into the year, the theater has announced that its move has been pushed back to the last quarter of 2023. In the meantime, the Wonder Theatre will commence its 2023 season under its new name as planned, but will hold its productions in the Woodlawn Theatre space on Fredericksburg Road.

“Delays are all part of the process these days when it comes to construction,” Wonder Theatre's Executive/Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez said in the announcement. “But, we are glad we are able to continue programming by staying a few more months at Woodlawn Theatre.”

The shows for the 2023 season include Grease (July 7 - July 23), Into the Woods (September 1-24), High School Musical Jr. (August 3-6) and Into the Woods Teen Cast (September 19-21). The Wonder Theatre plans to complete its move in time for the final show of the year, the holiday musical Meet Me in St. Louis

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

By Sanford Nowlin

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show.

PechaKucha San Antonio heads to Mission Marquee Plaza this month

By Christianna Davies

Sculptor and mosaicist Oscar Alvarado is one of the six presenters to be featured at this PechaKucha.

Poteet Strawberry Festival returns for 76th annual celebration of the tart and delicious fruit

By Macks Cook

The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries.

Also in Arts

Poteet Strawberry Festival returns for 76th annual celebration of the tart and delicious fruit

By Macks Cook

The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries.

Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

By Sanford Nowlin

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show.

Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

Colorful exhibition 'Beyond Reality' at the McNay showcases four Texas-based artists

By Dalia Gulca

"Beyond Reality" features work by Texas-based artists Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us