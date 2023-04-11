Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.
The Wonder Theatre, formerly known as the Woodlawn Theatre, has given an update regarding its planned move this year.
In July of 2022, the Wonder Theatre announced its name change and move to the Wonderland of the Americas, to occupy the former space of the Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro
. The move was originally set to take place during early 2023.
But as we move deeper into the year, the theater has announced that its move has been pushed back to the last quarter of 2023. In the meantime, the Wonder Theatre will commence its 2023 season under its new name as planned, but will hold its productions in the Woodlawn Theatre space on Fredericksburg Road.
“Delays are all part of the process these days when it comes to construction,” Wonder Theatre's Executive/Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez said in the announcement
. “But, we are glad we are able to continue programming by staying a few more months at Woodlawn Theatre.”
The shows for the 2023 season include Grease
(July 7 - July 23), Into the Woods
(September 1-24), High School Musical Jr.
(August 3-6) and Into the Woods
Teen Cast (September 19-21). The Wonder Theatre plans to complete its move in time for the final show of the year, the holiday musical Meet Me in St. Louis.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter