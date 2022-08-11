Woodlawn Theatre debuts production of classic musical A Chorus Line on Friday, Aug. 12

click to enlarge Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre Jillian Sainz as Diana in the Woodlawn Theatre's production of A Chorus Line.

Tony Award-winning musicalwill sashay into the spotlight at the Woodlawn Theatre, moving to the infectious rhythms of its Marvin Hamlisch-composed score.In this contemplative and refreshingly authentic production about a Broadway casting call, big-shot director Zach (Kevin Cox) sets out to uncover the unexpectedly complex backstories of 17 starving artists vying for their big break. However, tensions rise when Zach is confronted by his ex-lover and former Broadway star Cassie (Kahlee Moore), who is now desperate for a part — and perhaps something more.The show's three-week run includes a handful of Community Appreciation Nights, including Student Night on Saturday, Aug. 13, ASL Night on Friday, Aug. 26 and Pride Night on Friday, Sept. 2.