World's steepest-dive roller coaster opening at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas on Saturday

click to enlarge Fiesta Texas / Jeffrey Filicko The opening new roller coaster is part of the parks 30th-anniversary celebration.

A ride being billed as the world's "steepest-dive roller coaster" will open Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas as part of the theme park's 30th-anniversary celebration.Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger will feature a cliffhanger hold, suspending thrill seekers as they face down a 95-degree, "beyond vertical" drop, according to park officials. The riders then will be released into a harrowing 15-story drop at speeds of up to 60 mph."Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides and attractions," Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert said in a statement. "With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite."Riders of the park's new roller coaster will follow the tale of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world, according to Fiesta Texas officials. To give her creations life, the mad scientist constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear — or so the story goes.Six Flags Fiesta Texas is open seven days a week with ticket prices starting at $45.