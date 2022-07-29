World's steepest-dive roller coaster opening at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas on Saturday

Riders of Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger will drop 15 stories at speeds of up to 60mph, according to park officials.

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge The opening new roller coaster is part of the parks 30th-anniversary celebration. - Fiesta Texas / Jeffrey Filicko
Fiesta Texas / Jeffrey Filicko
The opening new roller coaster is part of the parks 30th-anniversary celebration.
A ride being billed as the world's "steepest-dive roller coaster" will open Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas as part of the theme park's 30th-anniversary celebration.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger will feature a cliffhanger hold, suspending thrill seekers as they face down a 95-degree, "beyond vertical" drop, according to park officials. The riders then will be released into a harrowing 15-story drop at speeds of up to 60 mph.

"Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides and attractions," Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert said in a statement. "With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite."

Riders of the park's new roller coaster will follow the tale of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world, according to Fiesta Texas officials. To give her creations life, the mad scientist constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear — or so the story goes.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is open seven days a week with ticket prices starting at $45.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Trending

Popular swimming hole north of San Antonio runs dry for fourth time in history due to ongoing drought

By Michael Karlis

Jacobs Well was closed earlier this summer due to higher than normal bacteria levels in the water.

Dad-joker Kurtis Conner comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on latest comedy tour

By Mike McMahan

Kurtis Conner is noted for his ability to kill a room with a well-delivered dad joke

San Antonio Museum of Art brings '90s fun with Friday screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

By Caroline Wolff

The pizza-loving humanoid turtles will be featured in a screening at SAMA.

Comedy Bang Bang's 13th anniversary live tour lands in San Antonio Monday

By Kiko Martinez

Comedy Bang Bang is referred to by some as Humanity's Podcast

Also in Arts

Popular swimming hole north of San Antonio runs dry for fourth time in history due to ongoing drought

By Michael Karlis

Jacobs Well was closed earlier this summer due to higher than normal bacteria levels in the water.

San Antonio's Spurs Give and Frost award $200,000 in grants to local nonprofits to fund repairs

By Tommy Escobar

Volunteers do work at a San Antonio Ronald McDonald House facility.

San Antonio's oldest skate park reopens after major renovations

By Michael Karlis

Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades.

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us