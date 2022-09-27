World's steepest flume coaster to splash down at SeaWorld San Antonio next year

click to enlarge
Twitter / SeaWorldTexas
The new log flume ride is set to open in 2023.
A new, one-of-a-kind log flume water roller coaster is expected to splash down at SeaWorld San Antonio next year, MySA reports
.
The new Catapult Falls ride will be be the worlds steepest such coaster when it opens in 2023, according to SeaWorld's website
.
The attraction will be the first in North America to use a state-of-the-art elevator to propel guests into the sky at seven feet per second before they slide down a 55-foot drop-off, reaching speeds of 37 miles an hour, park officials told MySA.
Guests can reserve a spot and be among the first to experience Catapult Falls by purchasing 2023 season passes, which are on sale
now, according to Sea World officials.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.