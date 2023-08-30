LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich brings his Stories from the Top Rope tour to San Antonio Saturday

The tour will explore the triumph and tragedy surrounding the Von Erich name while providing behind-the-scenes insight into the legacy Kevin, his father Fritz and his brothers left behind.

Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 8:15 am

click to enlarge Stories from the Top Rope is Kevin Von Erich's first public speaking tour. - Courtesy Photo / Kevin Von Erich
Courtesy Photo / Kevin Von Erich
Stories from the Top Rope is Kevin Von Erich's first public speaking tour.
For Texans, the Von Erich name is just as inextricable from professional wrestling as Hogan, Cena or Austin.

Now, the last surviving member of the second generation of the Von Erich family, 65 year-old World Class Championship Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich, is going on his first public speaking tour.

His appearance precedes the December release of the feature film Iron Claw, which centers around the Dallas-based dynasty that dominated pro wrestling during the early '80s. Zac Efron plays the role of Kevin in the movie, which also stars Jeremy Allen White and Harrison as his brothers Kerry and David, respectively.

The real Kevin Von Erich's Stories from the Top Rope tour, hosted by Texas sportscaster Dale Hansen, will explore the triumph and tragedy surrounding the Von Erich name while providing behind-the-scenes insight into the legacy Kevin, his father Fritz and his brothers left behind.

$24 and up, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

August 23, 2023

