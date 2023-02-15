Writer and comic Nimesh Patel brings stand-up to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club Patel's conversational stand-up work isn't everyone's cup of tea, and he knows it.

Known for a quick delivery, high-level wit and deadpan demeanor, Brooklyn-based comic Nimesh Patel has opened for top comedians such as Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari.But Patel's conversational stand-up work isn't everyone's cup of tea, and he knows it. For example, in one YouTube clip he lays out an increasingly uncomfortable series of jokes mocking former Vice President Mike Pence's homophobic public persona, leaving the audience to think, "Pence is projecting, right?"Perhaps because of that willingness to push buttons, Patel has also earned high-profile writing gigs including a stint as the first Indian American writer on. Additionally, he's penned jokes for the 2016 Academy Awards (at host Rock's invitation, no less), the White House Correspondents' Dinner and NBC late-night talk showPatel's specialis available on YouTube.