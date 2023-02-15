Writer and comic Nimesh Patel brings stand-up to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Patel has earned high-profile writing gigs including a stint as the first Indian American writer on Saturday Night Live.

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
Patel's conversational stand-up work isn't everyone's cup of tea, and he knows it. - Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Patel's conversational stand-up work isn't everyone's cup of tea, and he knows it.
Known for a quick delivery, high-level wit and deadpan demeanor, Brooklyn-based comic Nimesh Patel has opened for top comedians such as Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari.

But Patel's conversational stand-up work isn't everyone's cup of tea, and he knows it. For example, in one YouTube clip he lays out an increasingly uncomfortable series of jokes mocking former Vice President Mike Pence's homophobic public persona, leaving the audience to think, "Pence is projecting, right?"

Perhaps because of that willingness to push buttons, Patel has also earned high-profile writing gigs including a stint as the first Indian American writer on Saturday Night Live. Additionally, he's penned jokes for the 2016 Academy Awards (at host Rock's invitation, no less), the White House Correspondents' Dinner and NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Patel's special Thank You, China is available on YouTube.

$70-$200, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drag duo Trixie and Katya descend upon San Antonio for sold out show at the Majestic Theatre

By Karly Williams

The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance.

Revered San Antonio visual artist Jesse Treviño has died following battle with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Jesse Treviño taught himself how to paint left-handed after losing his right arm during the Vietnam War.

San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedy A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41

By Kiko Martinez

Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.

San Antonio Brahmas to face St. Louis Battlehawks in first game at the Alamodome Sunday, Feb.19

By Michael Karlis

The jury is still out as to whether Alamo City residents will welcome the Brahmas sufficiently to ensure the team's future viability.

Also in Arts

San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedy A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41

By Kiko Martinez

Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.

Revered San Antonio visual artist Jesse Treviño has died following battle with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Jesse Treviño taught himself how to paint left-handed after losing his right arm during the Vietnam War.

Rebuilding San Antonio Spurs land more draft picks by trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto Raptors

By Michael Karlis

Jakob Poeltl averaged 12 points a game this season.

'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

By Marco Aquino

Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us