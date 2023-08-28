LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio for October bout

The superstar will return to San Antonio for a taping of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 20.

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 3:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge John Cena is among the celebrities who's made the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen. - Shutterstock / Tinseltown
Shutterstock / Tinseltown
John Cena is among the celebrities who's made the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen.
The pro wrestler known as "The Face of the WWE" and bevy of other nicknames will return to the Alamo City ring this October.

John Cena, a 16-time WWE champion turned movie star, will reunite once again with the wrestling franchise for a global SmackDown tour. He acknowledged his return last week via X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia," the tweet reads.
The 46-year-old superstar will return to San Antonio on  for a taping of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 20, at San Antonio's AT&T Center, soon to be renamed the Frost Bank Center. 

Tickets for the event are available at ticketmaster.com.

The last time San Antonio residents saw Cena in the ring was during the 2017 Royal Rumble, held at the Alamodome. Cena won his 16th WWE Championship at that bout. 

Tickets $20 and up, 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

By Marco Aquino

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

Report: NCAA passes over San Antonio's Alamodome for 2031 Final Four

By Michael Karlis

With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.

San Antonio's Muertos Fest returning in October with a larger footprint

By Brandon Rodriguez

Attendees at a prior Muertos Fest show off their makeup.

Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

By Macks Cook

Cosplayers at San Japan.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas adding 3 new DC Comics-based attractions

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of Cyborg Cyber Revolution. The ride features four individual arms rotating in intermeshing orbits. Riders sit upright as the arms swing in a circular motion while the tower rotates around itself.

San Antonio artist Lindsey Hurd transforms found objects into ephemeral masterpieces

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left to right: Lindsey Hurd's Asshole, Manalive and Stages III.

Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

By Macks Cook

Cosplayers at San Japan.

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

By Marco Aquino

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us