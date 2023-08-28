WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio for October bout

John Cena, a 16-time WWE champion turned movie star, will reunite once again with the wrestling franchise for a global SmackDown tour. He acknowledged his return last week via X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
"Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia," the tweet reads.
The 46-year-old superstar will return to San Antonio on for a taping of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 20, at San Antonio's AT&T Center, soon to be renamed the Frost Bank Center.
Tickets for the event are available at ticketmaster.com.
