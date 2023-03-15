Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will bring its infectious energy to the Tobin Center Sunday

The taiko drumming troupe is marking its 30th anniversary with its latest tour, Hinotori: The Wings of the Phoenix.

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge In addition to taiko drums, Yamato's performances sometimes showcase other traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
In addition to taiko drums, Yamato's performances sometimes showcase other traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen.
The youthful energy of Yamato's performers belies the taiko drumming troupe's decades of experience.

Founded in Japan's Nara Prefecture in 1993, Yamato has racked up more than 4,000 performances in 54 countries and regions. The group's lively performances feature original compositions for taiko drums and sometimes showcase other traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen.

Yamato is marking its 30th anniversary with its latest tour, Hinotori: The Wings of the Phoenix.

In an interview with Broadway World, Yamato founder and artistic director Masa Ogawa explained his approach to creating each touring show: "Since Taiko is more like music, it seems that I would create a show based on the ears, but I think I probably create a show based more on the eyes, on the scenery I can see between them, and on the energy I feel from them, rather than on the ears."

He also revealed one secret behind the contagious energy of Yamato's members — everyone runs around 10 kilometers each morning as part of their training.

$45.50-$75.50, 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Kelly Nelson

Kelly Nelson is a digital content editor for the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spurs launch retro-style clothing line in collaboration with San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co.

By Michael Karlis

The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday.

Immersive art exhibition in downtown San Antonio celebrates Disney's animated movies

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition showcases nearly 80 years of Disney's animated films.

For decades, Philip Krumm served as the living embodiment of San Antonio's avant garde

By Bill Baird

Krumm is one of San Antonio’s living links to the giants of the 20th-century avant garde.

Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival and River Parade will turn San Antonio green this weekend

By Dalia Gulca

The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday.

Also in Arts

Spurs launch retro-style clothing line in collaboration with San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co.

By Michael Karlis

The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday.

San Antonio gallery Sala Diaz earns hefty grant from Milwaukee's Ruth Foundation for the Arts

By Bryan Rindfuss

Visitors to Sala Diaz look at work during the gallery's Kim Bishop exhibition.

San Antonio Book Festival's 2023 lineup to feature Rebecca Makkai, Stephen Graham Jones and more

By Christianna Davies

From left: Rebecca Makkai, Stephen Graham Jones and Marytza Rubio.

For decades, Philip Krumm served as the living embodiment of San Antonio's avant garde

By Bill Baird

Krumm is one of San Antonio’s living links to the giants of the 20th-century avant garde.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us