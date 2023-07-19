Yeehaw! The Briscoe Western Art Museum will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy on July 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum The event will feature live lassoing demonstrations.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum is inviting folks to mosey down to the River Walk for a hoedown celebrating the 19th annual National Day of the Cowboy.Just a couple miles from Union Stock Yards, the Briscoe celebrates the holiday annually on the third Saturday of July, offering up food, live music, Western art demonstrations and live lassoing demonstrations. Family-friendly activities will include cowpoke crafts and games such as stick pony-making, barrel racing and hat-and-spur crafting.The gathering's Storytime at the Stagecoach will bring to life the stories of pioneering female Buffalo Soldier Cathay Williams and Mary Fields, the first African American woman stagecoach driver.Expect cowboy-appropriate vittles of both the chuck wagon and food truck variety as well.