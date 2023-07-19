Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Yeehaw! The Briscoe Western Art Museum will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy on July 22

Family-friendly activities will include cowpoke crafts and games such as stick pony-making, barrel racing and hat-and-spur crafting.

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The event will feature live lassoing demonstrations. - Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum
Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum
The event will feature live lassoing demonstrations.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum is inviting folks to mosey down to the River Walk for a hoedown celebrating the 19th annual National Day of the Cowboy.

Just a couple miles from Union Stock Yards, the Briscoe celebrates the holiday annually on the third Saturday of July, offering up food, live music, Western art demonstrations and live lassoing demonstrations. Family-friendly activities will include cowpoke crafts and games such as stick pony-making, barrel racing and hat-and-spur crafting.

The gathering's Storytime at the Stagecoach will bring to life the stories of pioneering female Buffalo Soldier Cathay Williams and Mary Fields, the first African American woman stagecoach driver.

Expect cowboy-appropriate vittles of both the chuck wagon and food truck variety as well.

Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

