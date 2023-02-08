Yeehaw! The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo rides again starting Thursday

The 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo promises more than two weeks of bull ridin', bustin' mutton and innovative fair food.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge As always, the rodeo also boasts an impressive musical lineup. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
As always, the rodeo also boasts an impressive musical lineup.
Dust off your Stetson, shimmy into your blue jeans and grab your boots, it's rodeo time.

The 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo promises more than two weeks of bull ridin', bustin' mutton and innovative fair food.

As always, the rodeo boasts an impressive musical lineup, opening Feb. 9 with Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen ($33 and up, 7 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway) and wrapping up with Gary Allan on Feb. 25 ($49 and up, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway). A full rundown of musical performances is available online, and as per usual, it's not just country but also includes rock, Tejano and more.

The rodeo fairgrounds ($5-$15) are open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, giving attendees access to more than 175 unique vendors, a food court, bars and a petting zoo, while the carnival is open 4-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Times and pricing vary, Feb. 9-26, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., and AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, sarodeo.com.

