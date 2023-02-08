Yeehaw! The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo rides again starting Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo As always, the rodeo also boasts an impressive musical lineup.

Dust off your Stetson, shimmy into your blue jeans and grab your boots, it's rodeo time.The 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo promises more than two weeks of bull ridin', bustin' mutton and innovative fair food.As always, the rodeo boasts an impressive musical lineup, opening Feb. 9 with Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen () and wrapping up with Gary Allan on Feb. 25 (). A full rundown of musical performances is available online, and as per usual, it's not just country but also includes rock, Tejano and more.The rodeo fairgrounds () are open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, giving attendees access to more than 175 unique vendors, a food court, bars and a petting zoo, while the carnival is open 4-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday.