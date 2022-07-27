Best Of 2022

Best Dog Park: Phil Hardberger Park

Best Dog Park

Winner: Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road and 8400 NW Military Highway

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

Live oaks stretch over three-plus acres that comprise Phil Hardberger Park's two off-leash dog parks. The parks feature separate areas for "all dogs" and "small dogs," allowing furry friends to roam and play worry-free. These facilities pull out all the stops, offering dog-friendly water fountains, picnic tables, obstacle courses and even a double-decker doghouse in the east park's small-dog area. If your pup still isn't tuckered out after mixing and mingling with other canines, feel free to hit one of Phil Hardberger Park's pet-friendly nature trails. 

2. Hops & Hounds

13838 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 592-9400

hopsandhoundsllc.com

3. McAllister Park

13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov/parksandrec

