Winner: Alamo Drafthouse Park North

618 NW Loop 410

(210) 677-8500

drafthouse.com/san-antonio/theater/park-north

The Alamo Drafthouse theater chain endured tough times during the pandemic, but it clearly hasn't lost its appeal for San Antonio moviegoers. The Austin-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2021 and permanently closed its Westlakes location a month later. Still, its Park North location is going strong, welcoming back many of the patrons who had stayed away as the COVID-19 crisis was at its worst. In addition to its pre-show reels featuring cheesy movie clips and periodic revival screenings and fests, the theater offers eight auditoriums and boasts 35mm film and digital projection/3D capabilities. A matinee movie ticket runs $8.50. Much of Drafthouse's appeal comes from the ability to nosh and drink during the movies. Try the Royale with Cheese and a Mexican Vanilla Shake.

2. Santikos Palladium

17703 I-10 West

(210) 798-9949

santikos.com/san-antonio/palladium

3. EVO Entertainment – Schertz

18658 I-35 North, Schertz

(210) 764-6986

evocinemas.com/schertz