Winner: Selena by Alan Calvo

Alamo Candy

1149 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 734-8672

alamocandy.com

If you scroll through the Instagram posts tethered to the geolocation Alamo Candy, you'll notice that more than a few photos have nothing to do with candy at all. Instead, you'll find San Antonio artist Alan Calvo's exuberant Selena mural functioning as a candy-colored backdrop. One of two murals Calvo painted at the site using an old-school gridding method — the other being Postcard of San Antonio — his Selena depicts the Queen of Tejano donning her iconic purple jumpsuit and belting out a tune, perhaps "Como la Flor"? As Calvo explained during a recent interview with the Texas Public Radio program Fronteras, he grew up in the orbit of Selena and other Tejano stars due to his late father Alberto "Alegre" Calvo's role as a beloved Spanish-language radio personality. "It's a part of my life," the visual artist told TPR's Norma Martinez. Speaking about the vibrant Aztec imagery and symbols that light up the mural's background, Calvo continued, "Basically what I'm trying to do is inspire the up-and-coming generations to stay in touch with their culture. ... And Selena is one of the highest representations of that."

2. Hispanic Elvis by Colton Valentine

802 San Pedro Ave.

3. La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe by Jesse Treviño

1315 Guadalupe St.