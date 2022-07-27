Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Mural: Selena by Alan Calvo

Best Mural

Winner: Selena by Alan Calvo

Alamo Candy

1149 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 734-8672

alamocandy.com

If you scroll through the Instagram posts tethered to the geolocation Alamo Candy, you'll notice that more than a few photos have nothing to do with candy at all. Instead, you'll find San Antonio artist Alan Calvo's exuberant Selena mural functioning as a candy-colored backdrop. One of two murals Calvo painted at the site using an old-school gridding method — the other being Postcard of San Antonio — his Selena depicts the Queen of Tejano donning her iconic purple jumpsuit and belting out a tune, perhaps "Como la Flor"? As Calvo explained during a recent interview with the Texas Public Radio program Fronteras, he grew up in the orbit of Selena and other Tejano stars due to his late father Alberto "Alegre" Calvo's role as a beloved Spanish-language radio personality. "It's a part of my life," the visual artist told TPR's Norma Martinez. Speaking about the vibrant Aztec imagery and symbols that light up the mural's background, Calvo continued, "Basically what I'm trying to do is inspire the up-and-coming generations to stay in touch with their culture. ... And Selena is one of the highest representations of that."

2. Hispanic Elvis by Colton Valentine

802 San Pedro Ave.

3. La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe by Jesse Treviño

1315 Guadalupe St.

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us