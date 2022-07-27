Best Of 2022

3801 Broadway

(210) 357-1900

wittemuseum.org

With a premier location at the edge of Brackenridge Park and right by the San Antonio River, the Witte Museum is uniquely poised to teach San Antonio residents about South Texas history, culture and natural science. The Witte's mission of education accessibility goes way beyond its well-loved K-12 field trips, Free Tuesdays at the museum and the online programming launched to expand students' learning options during the pandemic. The Witte is also a research museum, with labs in archaeology, history, geology and paleontology — along with housing for 320,000 artifacts and specimens. Further, the museum has continued to expand its scope since its founding nearly a century ago. Its most recent large-scale project, the $100 million "New Witte" campaign, has funded renovations and added award-wining architecture and exhibits. Truly a part of Alamo City's DNA, the Witte continues to hold appeal for curious children and adults alike. 

2. McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org

3. San Antonio Museum of Art

200 W. Jones Ave.

(210) 978-8100

samuseum.org

